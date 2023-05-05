iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Sierra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.90. 15,154,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,336,766. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.43 and its 200 day moving average is $180.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

