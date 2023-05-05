ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. ITT updated its FY23 guidance to $4.65-4.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.65-$4.95 EPS.

ITT Trading Up 2.1 %

ITT stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.13. 427,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,378. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. ITT has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.76.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ITT by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,718 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $106,328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.