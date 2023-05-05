J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

SJM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $157.42 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

