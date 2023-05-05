Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Issues Earnings Results

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 78,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,591. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 349,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

