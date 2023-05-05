Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Issues Earnings Results

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.
JHG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 78,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,591. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.
JHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
