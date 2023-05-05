Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Issues Earnings Results

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHGGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 78,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,591. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 349,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Earnings History for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

