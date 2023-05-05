Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.59

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.585 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Janus Henderson Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.
Janus Henderson Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.