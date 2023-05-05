Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Stock Position Decreased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,170 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JSML. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 574.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 681.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of JSML stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $48.85. 7,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,744. The stock has a market cap of $107.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $55.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

(Get Rating)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.