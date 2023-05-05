Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Stock Performance
Shares of Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment stock opened at $689.76 on Monday.
