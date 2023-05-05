Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Toro by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Toro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Toro by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $2,917,385.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,118. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $117.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.09.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Toro’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.