Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $313.26 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up about 2.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.32% of Equifax worth $313,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Equifax by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $199.25. 145,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,055. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

