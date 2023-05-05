Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $890.47 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,928,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,903 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 7.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of PepsiCo worth $890,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.50. 1,353,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,438,191. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.46 and its 200 day moving average is $176.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $266.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

