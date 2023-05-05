Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $9.94 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,743 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,902,443 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,499,377,000 after purchasing an additional 273,391 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $992,686,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,475,000 after buying an additional 1,555,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after buying an additional 865,943 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTSH. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

