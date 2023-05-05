Jensen Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,525,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 549,885 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 4.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Pfizer worth $539,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

PFE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,789,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,570,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $215.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

