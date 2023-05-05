Jensen Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 103,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.27.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

