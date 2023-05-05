Jensen Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,725,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,246,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,104,000 after purchasing an additional 42,201 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,733 shares of company stock worth $35,881,517. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.