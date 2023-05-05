Jing Nealis Sells 31,963 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 31,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $52,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,597,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,370.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Jing Nealis sold 14,271 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,260.70.

On Friday, March 17th, Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $30,806.60.

On Friday, February 17th, Jing Nealis sold 10,795 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $35,407.60.

SES AI Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of SES AI stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. SES AI Co. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

