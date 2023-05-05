JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at HSBC

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HSBC from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital raised JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.82. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,961,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 723,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1,952.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 155,242 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 196,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

