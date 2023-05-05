JMP Securities Lowers SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target to $40.00

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SSTI has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on SoundThinking from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum cut SoundThinking from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on SoundThinking from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.60.

SSTI stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. SoundThinking has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $383.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35.

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoundThinking will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $353,078.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,170,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $402,130.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,145.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $353,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,170,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,921 shares of company stock valued at $862,977. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. EVR Research LP raised its position in SoundThinking by 36.4% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth $3,787,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth $2,183,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the third quarter worth $1,821,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 59,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

