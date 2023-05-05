John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,584 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,684,000 after purchasing an additional 259,059 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,507,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,215,000 after acquiring an additional 250,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,295,000 after buying an additional 88,167 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 172.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,799,000 after buying an additional 777,187 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 497.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,082,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,404,000 after purchasing an additional 901,624 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.96. 108,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.63.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.50 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

