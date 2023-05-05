John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 3,885 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.7% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,060,990. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.84. The company has a market capitalization of $437.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

