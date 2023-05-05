John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.0% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,934,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,231,797. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $189.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

