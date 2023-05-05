John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Herc by 152.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Herc by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Herc Stock Performance

In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,264.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,097,580.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,519 shares of company stock valued at $23,922,089. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HRI traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.56. 113,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,501. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $162.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

