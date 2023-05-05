John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.86. 858,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,119. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,440 shares of company stock worth $1,914,466. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

