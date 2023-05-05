John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,128 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. 2,676,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,637,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

