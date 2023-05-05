John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 38,596.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 79 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.87, for a total value of $52,603.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,098,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $6.92 on Friday, reaching $736.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $762.51. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $698.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $677.65.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 177.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.41.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

