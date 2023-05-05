John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,384 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 181,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 136,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 462,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

GE traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $100.07. 1,643,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,604,491. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $102.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.28. The company has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

