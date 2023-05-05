John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTSGet Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fortis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 86,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 298,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94.

Fortis (NYSE:FTSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.34%.

FTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

