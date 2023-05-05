John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 56,860 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,860 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Flowserve by 70.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 15.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Flowserve by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. 209,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $38.86.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

