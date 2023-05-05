John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 8,400 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. American Software comprises approximately 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of American Software worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 743.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of American Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 17.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 63.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $240,731.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $134,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,997.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $240,731.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,563. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMSWA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.32. 25,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.17 million, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.82. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is 137.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

