John Weldon Stephens Sells 12,500 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $331,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $92,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Weldon Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Core & Main stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $625,750.00.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 2.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CNM shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

