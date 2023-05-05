John Weldon Stephens Sells 12,500 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $331,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $92,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
John Weldon Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 13th, John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Core & Main stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $625,750.00.
Core & Main Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 2.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on CNM shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core & Main (CNM)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.