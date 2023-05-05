Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Johnson Controls International updated its Q3 guidance to $1.01-1.03 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 6.0 %

JCI stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.03. 3,985,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,349. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.