Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

NYSE:JLL traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.19. 81,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,279. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $210.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

