Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.04 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.5 %

JLL traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.52. The company had a trading volume of 543,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,881. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $210.65.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,489,000 after acquiring an additional 377,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

