Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.22

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.22 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). Joules Group shares last traded at GBX 9.22 ($0.12), with a volume of 2,871,712 shares.

Joules Group Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.42. The company has a market capitalization of £10.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.00.

About Joules Group

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, including watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

