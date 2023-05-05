JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Trading Down 0.7%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.07 and last traded at $55.07. 417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.47.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. The company has a market cap of $22.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Get JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) by 5,100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (JCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks that are selected with a preference toward lower carbon footprint. JCTR was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.