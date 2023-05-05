JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.25

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JGGI stock opened at GBX 450 ($5.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 386 ($4.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 481 ($6.01). The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,097.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 454.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 445.03.

In other JPMorgan Global Growth & Income news, insider Neil Rogan acquired 7,295 shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £33,557 ($41,925.29). Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

