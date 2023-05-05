Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.00

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.
