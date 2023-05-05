Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Announces Earnings Results

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.95) earnings per share.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %

KRTX traded up $13.71 on Friday, reaching $220.16. The company had a trading volume of 289,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,489. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $961,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $3,001,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,883,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $961,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,981,570. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.87.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

