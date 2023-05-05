Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Richard A. Paulson Sells 3,805 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $12,746.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %
KPTI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. 5,663,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,206. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on KPTI. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.
Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).
