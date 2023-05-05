Kaspa (KAS) Price Tops $0.0273

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. Kaspa has a market cap of $501.76 million and approximately $15.80 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,351,976,530 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,335,175,288.68992. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02731398 USD and is up 4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $17,496,018.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

