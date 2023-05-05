KCS Wealth Advisory Has $283,000 Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 134,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 183,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 132,523 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

