KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 1,282 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in AT&T were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.1 %

AT&T stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

