KCS Wealth Advisory Trims Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,381 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

