Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Kellogg updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.34 EPS.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.0 %

K traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average is $69.49. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Articles

