Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Kellogg updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.34 EPS.
Kellogg Stock Up 0.0 %
K traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average is $69.49. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.