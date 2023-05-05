Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.33

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.33 and traded as low as $9.52. Keppel shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 919 shares traded.

Keppel Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

Keppel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 40.43%. This is a boost from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore and marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Environment, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate and Others.

