Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.33

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.33 and traded as low as $9.52. Keppel shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 919 shares traded.
Keppel Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.
Keppel Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 40.43%. This is a boost from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Keppel Company Profile
Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore and marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Environment, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate and Others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keppel (KPELY)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.