KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Andrew J. Paine III Buys 75,000 Shares

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
KeyCorp Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of KEY opened at $8.93 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Citigroup dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.
KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.
