KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Andrew J. Paine III Buys 75,000 Shares

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KeyCorp Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of KEY opened at $8.93 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Citigroup dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.