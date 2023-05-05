KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $9.98. KeyCorp shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 6,214,194 shares.

Specifically, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KEY. Wedbush restated a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

