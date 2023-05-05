KOK (KOK) Price Reaches $0.0475 on Major Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $23.74 million and $823,944.70 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,599.75 or 1.00042157 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.04820954 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $562,399.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.