KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNYJY. BNP Paribas downgraded KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KONE Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KNYJY stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

KONE Oyj Cuts Dividend

About KONE Oyj

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. KONE Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

