Konnect Self Reported Market Cap Tops $835.59 Million (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Konnect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $93,831.96 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

