Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.75 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 77.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.