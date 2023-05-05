Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.75 EPS.

Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 77.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

